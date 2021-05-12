Israel Turned Down Offers of Ceasefire With Hamas, Netanyahu Says

Israeli media reported that the security cabinet — comprising of Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and several others — agreed to elevate the offensive against Gazan terrorists, amid an understanding that the military operation could go on for another week.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip fired over 1,200 of rockets at Israel, killing several civilians and leaving dozens injured.

The escalation is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.