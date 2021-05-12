Wednesday, May 12th | 2 Sivan 5781

May 12, 2021 6:47 pm
Israel Turned Down Offers of Ceasefire With Hamas, Netanyahu Says

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony for fallen soldiers of Israel’s wars at the Yad Lebanim House on the eve of Memorial Day, in Jerusalem, April 13, 2021. Debbie Hill/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

i24News – Israel rejected offers of truce on behalf of the Hamas terrorist group, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, at a meeting of the top military brass and security officials occasioned by the sharp escalation between the Jewish state and Gaza-based Islamists.

Israeli media reported that the security cabinet — comprising of Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and several others — agreed to elevate the offensive against Gazan terrorists, amid an understanding that the military operation could go on for another week.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants in the Gaza Strip fired over 1,200 of rockets at Israel, killing several civilians and leaving dozens injured.

The escalation is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

