Mother of Two Killed in Rishon LeZion Rocket Attack Remembered as ‘a Woman Full of Love’

Leah Yom Tov, who was killed in a rocket attack on Rishon LeZion Tuesday night, was remembered by her son as “a woman full of love.”

Yom Tov, 63, died when a massive barrage of rockets was fired by Gaza terrorists at central Israel, one of them striking the building where she lived. She leaves behind two children and five grandchildren.

“Mother was a woman full of love, giving, and helping,” her eldest son Moshe Peled told the Israeli outlet N12, noting that she worked as a therapist in natural medicine.

“It was felt by everyone who was in contact with her — neighbors, grandchildren, or a stranger on the street,” Peled said.

“In the years since father died, mother lived live to its fullest,” he recounted. “On Saturday, I spoke with her and she said to me, ‘I’m realizing myself.’ She was in a very good place in life.”

“She worked with great love, not for the money. It was part of her essence — to give to and to help other people,” Peled said.

Just before Yom Tov was killed, Peled recounted, she had been spending “quality time” with his six-year-old daughter. “She brought her home and shortly after that, it happened,” he said.

Yom Tov, said her son, was aware that life in “our special country” can sometimes be dangerous, but “on the other hand, she had a strong belief that what must happen, happens from above.”

Her children, said Peled, are now trying to come to terms with what happened.

“The family is still digesting the meaning of living a life without a mother,” he said. “The family is united as part of mother’s legacy. We are not the only ones who have been hurt. There are many more and we will move forward.”