May 12, 2021 8:46 am
Trump: Biden Encouraging Attacks By Not Backing Israel

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts.

JNS.org – Former President Donald Trump commented on the escalating situation in Israel, sharply criticizing his successor, US President Joe Biden, and accusing him of not sufficiently supporting Israel.

“When I was in office, we were known as the ‘Peace Presidency’ because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel, and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” he said. “Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.”

Trump’s statement comes as Israel has faced hundreds of incoming rocket from Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip, coupled with increasing Arab tensions and rioting on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

The Biden administration has condemned the rocket attacks on Israel, calling it an “unacceptable escalation” and backed Israel’s right to self-defense.

