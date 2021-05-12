Wednesday, May 12th | 1 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Latest Pew Survey: Young American Jews are Increasingly Orthodox or Unaffiliated

One Israeli Killed, Three Wounded By Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Near Gaza Border

New York Mayoral Candidate Yang Voices Solidarity With Israel Amid Ongoing Violence

Biden Sends Letter to Abbas Addressing ‘Current Situation’ Between Israelis, Palestinians

US: Israel Has Legitimate Right to Self-Defense, Loss of Life Lamentable

Trump: Biden Encouraging Attacks By Not Backing Israel

Gantz Asks Government for Two-Week Extension to Home Front State of Emergency

Netanyahu Calls in Border Police as Lod Riots Spiral Out of Control

Netanyahu: Palestinian Terror Groups ‘Will Pay Very Heavy Price for Their Aggression’

Israel Says 150 Errant Hamas Rockets Have Fallen Short in Gaza, Likely Causing Casualties Attributed to Israel

May 12, 2021 8:52 am
0

US: Israel Has Legitimate Right to Self-Defense, Loss of Life Lamentable

avatar by JNS.org

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: US State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha.

JNS.org – The US State Department said that Israel has a right to self-defense in light of the barrage of rockets being fired on Israel in the past two days and that Washington is “deeply concerned” about the ongoing escalation of violence.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and to respond to rocket attacks,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in his daily briefing with reporters on Tuesday. “The Palestinian people also have the right to safety and security just as Israelis do.”

He went on to say that he laments the loss of life on both sides.

“Reports of civilian deaths are something that we regret and would like to come to a stop,” said Price. “We don’t want to see provocations. The provocations we have seen have resulted in a deeply lamentable loss of life.”

Related coverage

May 12, 2021 9:18 am
0

Latest Pew Survey: Young American Jews are Increasingly Orthodox or Unaffiliated

JNS.org - Young American Jews are moving in two very distinct directions—towards Orthodox or little Jewish engagement. That was one...

Price was also asked to respond to whether he had seen pictures of Palestinian children purportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes.

“I’ve seen those pictures,” he said, adding that it’s “hard not to look at those pictures and feel a sense of the suffering. It’s precisely why we have called for restraint and de-escalation in an effort to preserve life.”

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Meir Ben Shabbat, where he also reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself.

Sullivan “condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed the President’s [Joe Biden] unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people while protecting civilians,” according to National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne.

“He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of steps toward restoring a sustainable calm,” Horne said, adding that Sullivan also spoke with the Egyptian government about steps to restore calm in the region.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.