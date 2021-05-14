Israeli Fashion Startup Zeekit Acquired by Walmart

JNS.org – Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is acquiring Israeli fashion startup Zeekit for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2013 by Yael Vizel, Nir Appleboim and Alon Kristal, Zeekit has raised just $15 million to date, mainly from private investors.

On a post on the Walmart website, the executive vice president of apparel and private brands Denise Incandela said customers will be able to use the feature to try on items sold by the retailer, including private labels and national brands such as Champion and Levi Strauss & Co.

Zeekit’s algorithm uses topographic mapping to scan the human body and accurately simulate the way a certain piece of clothing would fit it. Each item of clothing is mapped and deconstructed into thousands of digital pieces, allowing Zeekit’s algorithm to accurately ‘cloth’ the model. Incandele explained that when the feature will be live on Walmart.com, customers will “simply upload their picture or choose from a series of models that best represent their height, shape and skin tone to instantly see themselves in any item of clothing, mimicking the experience of trying on clothes in a store. They can even share their virtual outfits with friends for a second opinion. This brings an inclusive and social experience to digital shopping.”