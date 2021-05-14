Israeli Leaders Condemn Communal Violence Across Towns, Cities in Jewish State

JNS.org – Israeli political leaders condemned communal Arab-Jewish violence raging across Israeli cities and communities on Wednesday, and called for calm.

“What is happening in Israel’s cities over the past few days is unacceptable,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “We have seen Arab rioters set fire to synagogues and vehicles and attack police officers. They are attacking peaceful and innocent citizens. This is something that we cannot accept; it is anarchy. Nothing justifies this, and I will tell you that nothing justifies the lynching of Jews by Arabs and nothing justifies the lynching of Arabs by Jews.”

“We will not tolerate this. This violence is not us. We will restore administration and governance in Israel’s cities everywhere, in all cities, in the Jewish-Arab integrated cities, in Jewish cities, everywhere,” he stated.

Violent confrontations have continued throughout Lod, Akko, Bat Yam, Jaffa, Haifa, Tiberias, Jerusalem and other locations, with multiple people injured, some of them seriously, Israel Hayom reported. More than 400 people have been arrested so far.

