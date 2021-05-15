Gaza Terrorist Groups Ready For Any Truce Mediated by Egypt: Report

i24 News – The Gaza terrorist groups are ready to agree to any ceasefire mediated by Egypt, al-Arabiya reported on Saturday as the flare-up between Israel and Gaza continued.

According to the report, the factions signaled to Cairo that they would stand by the deal’s conditions if Israel ceases attacking their positions.

A time and date for a ceasefire are expected within the coming 72 hours, the report adds.

The channel adds that should the attacks on senior Hamas commanders continue, Egypt may host their families on its territory.

Other reports also indicate that the hospitals in Egypt’s North Sinai have been ordered to prepare for receiving patients from Gaza.

Earlier this week, media reported that Israel had rejected at least three pleas for truce from Hamas as it stuck the terrorist positions in retaliation for over 2,300 rockets fired into the Israeli territory.

On Saturday afternoon, red alert sirens went off in the country’s central area once again several times as Hamas claimed a massive salvo fired into the area.

At least one person was killed in the salvo, with the Gaza terrorists threatening more rockets in response for another high-rise building in the enclave that was razed by the IDF.