Netanyahu to Biden: Israel Makes Every Effort to Avoid Hurting Innocents in Gaza

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden on Saturday that the Jewish state was making every effort to avoid hurting innocents during its operation in Gaza.

The message was relayed during a phone call between the two leaders — the second one this week.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu updated Biden on Israel’s actions in Gaza so far and the operations that Jerusalem was planning.

He thanked the US leader for his “unwavering support” for Israel’s right to defend itself.

The conversation followed Israel’s strike on a Gaza tower that hosted the office of the Hamas military intelligence, as per the IDF, but also offices of foreign media outlets.

Netanyahu pointed at Israel alerting the building’s owner of the strike in advance to allow its evacuation as proof that the Jewish state tried to avoid civilian casualties.

Throughout the ongoing flare-up with Gaza, the terrorist factions based in the restive enclave fired over 2,500 rockets into Israel.

In response, Israel hit terrorist infrastructure and targeted senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders.