May 15, 2021 9:45 am
Palestinian Militants Launch Third Rocket Barrage Towards Tel Aviv, Central Israel

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Members of Israeli security and emergency services work on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan near the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on May 15, 2021. Photo: AFP

i24 News – A second round of rockets launched by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip was fired towards central Israel and the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Saturday afternoon.

One of the projectiles reportedly landed in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, with a man in his 50s killed in the multiple-round attack.

Sirens warning the public of incoming missile fire could also be heard in Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, Ashdod, Yavne, Rehovot, Givatayim, Petha Tikva, and Kiryat Ono among others.

Following the first Palestinian salvo, the Hamas terror organization released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, saying it was a response to the killing of a Palestinian family of 10 in Gaza overnight.

Communities in Israel’s south, such as Ashkelon, Ashdod, and the Gaza-border town of Sderot, have received the worst of the incoming rocket attacks, with an estimated 2,300 projectiles having been fired since Monday.

