May 16, 2021 8:08 am
As Rockets Rain Down on Tel Aviv, Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights to Israel

avatar by JNS.org

El Al planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion International airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Amid ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza, one after another foreign airline has suspended flights to Israel, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday, citing civil aviation officials.

According to the reports, most of the flights arriving on schedule — including those of Israel’s national carrier, El Al; its other two airlines, Israir and Arkia; and Ethiopian Airlines, Fly Dubai, and Aegean Airlines — are being diverted from Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to the Ramon International Airport in Eilat.

All departing flights will continue to take off from Ben-Gurion Airport.

Delta, United, and Lufthansa were the first to cancel flights to Israel on Thursday, as hundreds of projectiles were fired at central Israel, including in the immediate vicinity of the country’s main hub of international travel and point of cargo entry.

Israel on Sunday entered the seventh day of what the military dubbed Operation Guardian of the Walls, a campaign to confront the terrorist threat from the Hamas-run enclave along Israel’s southern border.

