IDF Launches Strikes on Hamas Leader’s Home as Gaza Rockets Pound Central and Southern Israel

i24 News – The IDF has reportedly targeted the home of Hamas’ top leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, following a night of heavy rocket fire launched at Israel from the coastal enclave, according to Palestinian media reports.

It remains unclear if the home was empty at the time of the attack, but most foreign media reports indicate that Sinwar is likely sheltered deep underground to avoid Israeli missile strikes.

Local media reported that the attack on Sinwar’s home left a crater that blocked one of the main roads to Shifa Medical Center, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The attack on Sinwar’s home was in response to a fresh round of rocket fire launched from the Gaza Strip just after midnight on central and southern Israel Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, rocket alert sirens blared across Tel Aviv and its surrounding environs, leading to thousands of Israelis seeking shelter from the incoming fire.

No injuries were reported in the incident aside from ten people who were hurt as they made their way to bomb shelters.

Palestinian armed groups have fired at least 2,300 rockets at Israel, killing 10 people, including a child and a soldier, and wounding over 560 Israelis.

Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Monday have killed 147 people including 41 children and wounded another 1,100.

Israel is also trying to contain Jewish-Arab violence within its borders.

Major clashes broke out on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount on May 7 following clashes over the pending evictions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.