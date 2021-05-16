Sunday, May 16th | 5 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu: ‘We Will Do Whatever it Takes to Degrade Hamas’ Terrorist Capabilites’

Responding to Senator Bernie Sanders

Bernie’s Bile

Iraqis Hold Anti-Israel Protests After Call by Cleric, Militias

Royal Caribbean Cancels New Cruise Line From Israel Over Unrest

IDF Thwarts Infiltration From Lebanon; Hezbollah Claims Member ‘Martyred’ in Clash

Disabled Israeli Killed in Hamas Rocket Strike on Ramat Gan

As Rockets Rain Down on Tel Aviv, Foreign Airlines Suspend Flights to Israel

Two Jordanians Carrying Knives Arrested After Crossing Into Israel

IDF Launches Strikes on Hamas Leader’s Home as Gaza Rockets Pound Central and Southern Israel

May 16, 2021 8:22 am
0

Royal Caribbean Cancels New Cruise Line From Israel Over Unrest

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Royal Caribbean International’s cruise ship ‘Allure of the Seas’ enters its new home port in Fort Lauderdale as seen from nearby Hollywood, Florida, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo.

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean is cancelling a new line that had been scheduled to run from Israel to Greece and Cyprus from next month, citing regional security concerns.

The sailings out of Haifa port would have been the first for Royal Caribbean’s new ship Odyssey of the Seas and were intended to exploit a travel corridor being set up among the three countries for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Due to the unrest in Israel and the region, Odyssey has not been able to complete the preparations required,” the company said late Saturday, in what appeared to be a reference to fighting over Gaza and tensions on Israel’s border with Lebanon.

The ship will spend its inaugural season in Florida, the statement said, adding that it “remains hopeful to return to this popular destination (Israel) with its ships in the future.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.