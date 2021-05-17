Biden Tells Netanyahu US Supports Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

i24 News – US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night, stating American support both for Israel’s “right to defend itself” and a ceasefire brokered along with international partners.

According to a White House statement, Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” as the conflict between the Jewish state and terrorists from the Gaza Strip shooting “indiscriminate” rockets at Israeli civilians continues.

Biden also “welcomed efforts to address inter-communal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem,” after tensions between eastern Jerusalem residents and Israeli forces over the last month.

The leaders talked about the Israel Defense Forces operation in Gaza against terrorist organizations, including Hamas.

Biden told Netanyahu he supported a ceasefire, and had spoken with Egypt and other partners on brokering a suspension of hostilities.