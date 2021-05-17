Monday, May 17th | 6 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Tells Netanyahu US Supports Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Rockets Fired from Lebanon Set Off Sirens in Northern Israel

IDF Strikes 5 Houses of High-Ranking Hamas Commanders in Gaza

Jewish Man Hurt in Lod Riots Dies of Wounds

Israel-Gaza Conflict Rages On Despite US, Regional Diplomacy

Biden Administration Approved $735 Million Arms Sale to Israel

UN General Assembly to Meet Over Mideast Violence on Thursday

German, Dutch Leaders Express Strong Support for Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

Ceasefire Between Israel, Hamas ‘Absolutely Necessary,’ Says France’s Macron, Egypt’s Sisi

US Working ‘Intensively’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Hostilities – Blinken

May 17, 2021 7:18 pm
0

Biden Tells Netanyahu US Supports Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and US President Joe Biden, then vice president, speak in front of media in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2016. Photo: AP/Michel Euler 2016 ©

i24 News – US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night, stating American support both for Israel’s “right to defend itself” and a ceasefire brokered along with international partners.

According to a White House statement, Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” as the conflict between the Jewish state and terrorists from the Gaza Strip shooting “indiscriminate” rockets at Israeli civilians continues.

Biden also “welcomed efforts to address inter-communal violence and to bring calm to Jerusalem,” after tensions between eastern Jerusalem residents and Israeli forces over the last month.

The leaders talked about the Israel Defense Forces operation in Gaza against terrorist organizations, including Hamas.

Biden told Netanyahu he supported a ceasefire, and had spoken with Egypt and other partners on brokering a suspension of hostilities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.