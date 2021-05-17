Rockets Fired from Lebanon Set Off Sirens in Northern Israel

i24 News – Rockets from Lebanon triggered a red alert late Monday in northern Israeli communities Misgav Am and Metula, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Shortly after 11 pm, sirens began in Misgav Am, followed by more sirens in Metula and other communities near the Lebanese border.

All six rockets fired failed to cross the border, landing in open Lebanese territory, according to an IDF statement.

IDF artillery responded by attacking locations from where the rocket fire emanated.

The Israeli military instructed shelters to be opened in Israeli communities four kilometers (2.5 miles) from the northern border, without issuing any guidelines to residents.

More to follow.