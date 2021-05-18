Tuesday, May 18th | 7 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

EU Set to Call for Israel-Palestinian Peace Talks with US, Russia

Blinken: Israel Gave US More Info on Gaza Media Building Bombing

IDF: 150 Palestinian Terrorists in Gaza Eliminated, Attack on Tunnel System Continues

IDF Returns Fire Following Rockets from Lebanon; Gaza Fighting Slows

Hamas Fires Rockets Again After Night of Heavy IDF Strikes

Biden Tells Netanyahu US Supports Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Rockets Fired from Lebanon Set Off Sirens in Northern Israel

IDF Strikes 5 Houses of High-Ranking Hamas Commanders in Gaza

Jewish Man Hurt in Lod Riots Dies of Wounds

Israel-Gaza Conflict Rages On Despite US, Regional Diplomacy

May 18, 2021 11:08 am
0

EU Set to Call for Israel-Palestinian Peace Talks with US, Russia

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

General view of European Union ambassadors with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during special video conference of EU foreign ministers to discuss recent developments in the Middle East, in particular the ongoing violent confrontation in Israel and the disputed territories, in Brussels, Belgium May 18, 2021. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

European Union foreign ministers are set on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, offer more humanitarian aid, and try to relaunch peace talks, Malta’s foreign minister said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell began an emergency call with member states’ foreign ministers after criticism of the West’s response to violence that flared last week, including from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

“I think I’m not being too optimistic (to say) that at a minimum, what will probably come out (of the EU meeting) is the call for a ceasefire, an offer of humanitarian aid, and then seeing how to restart the political process,” Bartolo told Reuters via video link after the ministers’ call began.

After a ceasefire, the EU would “work with the United States, work with Russia to try and deal with the situation,” he said.

Related coverage

May 17, 2021 12:05 pm
0

UN General Assembly to Meet Over Mideast Violence on Thursday

The UN General Assembly will meet on Thursday over fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants, General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir...

The EU is a member of the Middle East quartet of mediators, along with Russia, the United Nations and the United States.

Washington has long played a dominant role in Middle East peacemaking and US President Joe Biden supported a ceasefire during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

Germany has called for a ceasefire and pledged 40 million euros ($48.86 million) in humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

“An end to the violence is the first priority,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a video statement streamed on social media.

The EU is Israel‘s biggest trade partner and a big aid donor to the Palestinians but member states are divided over policy and the bloc has been reluctant to use such leverage or discuss possible economic sanctions on Israel‘s government.

At least eight smaller EU states, led by Luxembourg and including Belgium, Ireland, Malta and Finland, are vocal defenders of the Palestinians.

Others, including Hungary, the Czech Republic, Austria, Greece, Cyprus and Poland, are more ready to defend Israel‘s interests. Austria flew an Israeli flag over the federal chancellery in Vienna on Friday.

Germany, which still carries the burden of guilt over the Nazi crimes of World War Two, is unwilling to discuss coercive measures against Israel.

“The European Union should have, right now, a leading role (in diffusing the crisis). It doesn’t have that role, either because of differences in approach by member states or because there is no strategic approach from Brussels,” Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides told Cyprus’s Alpha TV.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.