IDF: 3,700 Gaza Rockets Shot at Israel Since Start of Operation

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces said Hamas and other terrorist groups shot some 3,700 rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israel, as of 7 pm on Thursday.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad started shooting rockets at Israeli cities on May 10, prompting a swift and ongoing response by the IDF.

The IDF said later on Thursday that its strikes targeted five Hamas commanders’ homes, damaging military infrastructure used by the terrorist organization. The military also said it attacked six Hamas terrorist rocket launch sites throughout Gaza.

Rockets from the Palestinian enclave continued into Israel in several barrages, triggering sirens in Ashkelon, Ashdod and other southern Israel communities. Later in the night, sirens sounded in central Israel cities Rehovot, Yavne and Nes Ziona.

Magen David Adom emergency medical services has said it received no reports of injuries so far.