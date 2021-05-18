US: House Foreign Affairs Chair Won’t Delay Weapons Sale to Israel

i24 News – US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Tuesday that US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks would not be sending a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to delay $735 million in precision-guided missiles to Israel amid the conflict with Gaza-based terrorist organizations who have fired thousands of rockets aimed at Israeli civilians.

“Chairman Meeks has indicated that he’s going to [instead] pursue discussions with the administration on this,” Hoyer said.

Meeks, a Democrat from New York, reportedly claimed to have been unaware of the weapons sale during a virtual conference held on Monday with fellow Democrats, telling them that he was considering slowing down the weapons sale to Israel.

The Washington Post reported the weapons sale on Sunday, but the White House had notified Congress back on May 5 — five days before the Gaza conflict started.

Several members of Meeks’ committee reportedly were not aware of the weapons sale before the Post report on Sunday.

The White House notification of the arms deal allows 15 days for Congress to release a non-binding resolution to disapprove.