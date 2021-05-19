Netanyahu Rebuffs Biden’s Call for Immediate ‘De-Escalation’ in Gaza

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to ignore US President Joe Biden’s plea for a scaling back of the IDF’s retaliatory attacks on Hamas and other Islamists within the Gaza Strip.

This follows the release of a transcript detailing the conversation between the two earlier Wednesday, in which Biden called for “significant de-escalation” on the path to a ceasefire.

.@POTUS spoke with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu today. The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, & ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the U.S. 1/2 — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 19, 2021

However, as Operation Guardian of the Walls rolls toward its eleventh day, and terrorist rockets fired from the Gaza Strip continue to fall on Israel’s population centers, Netanyahu does not seem to be in any mood to cooperate with Biden.

Israel’s premier responded to the phone call with Biden, saying he is “determined to continue this operation until the goal is achieved — to restore peace and security to the citizens of Israel.”

Meanwhile, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came out strongly in support of Israel and its right to self-defense, slamming the Biden administration’s call for Israel to de-escalate.

“Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens,” she tweeted.

“It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington, DC were targeted by rockets.”