Wednesday, May 19th | 9 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Failed Hamas Rockets Have Killed at Least 20 Civilians in Gaza, Says Israeli Senior Military Officer

Dozens of Princeton Faculty Sign Letter on Mideast Conflict That Condemns Israel’s ‘Jewish Supremacy,’ Does Not Mention Hamas

French-US Tensions at UN Over Middle East Violence

Pro-Palestinian Vandals Deface Synagogue in Skokie, Illinois With ‘Free Palestine’ Sign and Smashed Window

Mother of Six-Year-Old Sderot Boy Killed in Rocket Strike: ‘We Just Want to Live’

Arab Woman From Jerusalem Receives Kidney Transplant From Israeli Man Killed in Lod Riots: ‘We Are All Human Beings’

Social Media Video Shows Gaza Palestinian Telling IDF Soldier ‘If the Children Need to Die, Then They’ll Die’

Israel Destroys Over 60 Miles of Hamas Underground Tunnel Infrastructure in Gaza

Report: Hamas Has Become Rich Through Massive Taxation of Beleaguered Gaza Population

Residents of Israel’s South Reject Ceasefire With Hamas Until Rocket Fire Quelled, Prisoners Returned

May 19, 2021 2:11 pm
0

Netanyahu Rebuffs Biden’s Call for Immediate ‘De-Escalation’ in Gaza

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wears a protective face mask as he delivers a joint statement with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Jerusalem January 7, 2021. Photo: Emil Salman/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to ignore US President Joe Biden’s plea for a scaling back of the IDF’s retaliatory attacks on Hamas and other Islamists within the Gaza Strip.

This follows the release of a transcript detailing the conversation between the two earlier Wednesday, in which Biden called for “significant de-escalation” on the path to a ceasefire.

However, as Operation Guardian of the Walls rolls toward its eleventh day, and terrorist rockets fired from the Gaza Strip continue to fall on Israel’s population centers, Netanyahu does not seem to be in any mood to cooperate with Biden.

Israel’s premier responded to the phone call with Biden, saying he is “determined to continue this operation until the goal is achieved — to restore peace and security to the citizens of Israel.”

Meanwhile, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley came out strongly in support of Israel and its right to self-defense, slamming the Biden administration’s call for Israel to de-escalate.

“Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens,” she tweeted.

“It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington, DC were targeted by rockets.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.