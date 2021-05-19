Report: Hamas Has Become Rich Through Massive Taxation of Beleaguered Gaza Population

Hamas is the third-richest terrorist group in the world, a dubious distinction achieved through various means — including, according to a May 12 report, by milking the population of the Gaza Strip for as much tax revenue as possible, despite the enclave’s dire economic situation.

A report by Forbes Israel found that one major source of Hamas’ funding is Iran, but another is a relentless campaign of harsh taxation directed against the people of Gaza themselves.

As the sole de facto authority of the Strip, Hamas squeezes tens of millions of dollars a year out of its subjects by various taxes, levies, and tariffs on consumer goods that enter the territory, as well as licensing fees on all manner of vehicles.

One major object of taxation is cigarettes, on which Hamas has placed a customs duty of up to 50%, which alone yields $10 million a month.

On average, Importers are further charged the equivalent of about $15 for every electronic device, $30 for every ton of fruits and vegetables, and up to $90 for importing toys.

In addition, every truck that drives on Salah AlDin Street — the major highway and transportation artery in the Strip — is taxed about $30.

Also heavily taxed are the smuggling tunnels active on the Egypt-Gaza border, in which moving a single suitcase can result in charges of about $90. Furniture imported from Israel requires a payment of over $200.

Hamas also taxes real estate transactions, charging a 17% tax for each one.

The terror organization’s tentacles extend well into the financial sector as well, in particular in regard to foreign aid — mostly from Qatar, which amounts to $300 million a year. Hamas collects taxes from the companies that convert the foreign funds into Israeli shekels, bringing in tens of millions to the terror group.

Hamas itself also controls hundreds of businesses in numerous areas, including real estate, insurance, banking, and the hospitality industry, with cafes, restaurants, and hotels taxed $1,000 per year.

Using these methods, Hamas had not only enriched itself as an organization, but also its leaders. In 2014, Dr. Moshe Elad, a Middle East expert from the Western Galilee Academic College, told The Algemeiner that Khaled Mashaal, the then-head of Hamas’ political wing, is a billionaire.

“Global estimates say Mashaal is worth $2.6 billion,” he said — but Arab commentators, with other sources, say he is worth between $2 to 5 billion, “invested in Egyptian banks and Gulf countries, some in real estate projects.”

Next on the list is senior Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, a one-time prime minister of Gaza. “His fortune is estimated at $4 million, and most of his assets in the Strip are registered in the name of his son in law Nabil, and a dozen children of his and other less known Hamas officials,” Elad said.

Corruption in Hamas, Elad added, is not just rampant but open. “What’s unique about Palestinian leaders over the years is the motto, ‘Get rich quick.’ Leaders there have no shame. They take over crucial industries like communications and gasoline as soon as they take the reins.”

“In Western society you also have people gaining wealth quickly and corruptly,” he said, “but there it is usually done subtly with envelopes of cash and elaborate forms of bribery which are not easy to track down. But the Palestinians will say to your face: ‘I want to be rich.’”