‘Frightening’ Firework Attacks Target New York City’s Heavily Jewish Diamond District

Multiple arrests have reportedly been made after violent attacks, including with incendiary devices, appeared to target Jews in the Times Square area of New York City on Thursday afternoon.

The incidents follow a wave of similar attacks on Jewish people around the world as Israel battled Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

“Frightening attacks on Jews in Times Square of NYC this evening. Many arrests made,” said the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Twitter. “Violence is absolutely unacceptable.”

In a statement to The Algemeiner, the New York Police Department confirmed that “two commercial fireworks were thrown from a car” and that one person suffered a minor burn. The Arson Investigation Squad and the Midtown North Detective Squad are investigating, the statement said.

Multiple videos appearing to show the attacks began to circulate on social media shortly afterwards. The footage, taken on 47th street between 5th and 6th avenues, in the heavily Jewish diamond district adjacent to Times Square, also shows mobs of pro-Palestinian protesters aggressively shouting antisemitic epithets from passing cars.

“Disturbing videos appear to show vile verbal assaults and fireworks directed at Jews,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO, said. “Other reports of violence are coming in. We are in touch with law enforcement. While we await more information, let’s be clear: targeting Jews is antisemitism.”

“Unfortunately these actors feel entitled to act as they please, aware that police are going to be reluctant, and in some cases afraid, to respond and keep the peace,” Dr Joshua Gleis, president of Gleis Security Consulting, told The Algemeiner. “What we are witnessing is some pro-Palestinian elements making it clear that this has nothing to do with Israel and everything to do with targeting the Jewish community.”

Gleis continued, “Unfortunately these actions will continue to take place until politicians, the judiciary and law enforcement make it clear that these actions will no longer be tolerated and public order is restored.”

According to the New York Post, skirmishes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters also took place nearby amid dueling protests.

Footage, posted to Twitter showed a pro-Israel demonstrator getting punched in the stomach after attempting to chase down a man who snatched an Israeli flag from his hands, the Post reported.

Watch footage of one of the firework attacks below: