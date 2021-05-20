Thursday, May 20th | 9 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York Times News Article Faults Israel for ‘High Civilian Death Toll’ in Gaza

‘Some Demonstrations More Anti-Jewish Than Pro-Palestinian’: Dutch Lawmaker Who Fled Turkish Persecution of Kurds Expresses Concern Over Gaza Protests

Details Emerge on Israel’s Hunt for Hamas Terror Mastermind Mohammed Deif, After Two More Failed Assassination Attempts

Israeli Ambassador Storms Out of Special UN Session After Palestinian Foreign Minister Says Israel Has No Right to Defend Itself

Israeli Media Union Urges Facebook to Act to Stop Incitement Against Journalists on Social Platforms

IDF Rebukes Sky News for Tweet Falsely Accusing Israel of Blocking Aid to Gaza

ADL Records ‘Dangerous and Drastic Surge’ of Antisemitism During Latest Israel-Hamas Conflict

Israeli Cabinet Approves Ceasefire, Potentially Ending Gaza Operation Against Hamas; IDF Believes Goals Have Been Achieved

Israeli Carrier El Al to Slash Jobs as It Deepens Cost Cuts

Italian Police Seize Weapons, Nazi Flags From Far-Right Group

May 20, 2021 2:59 pm
0

Israeli Carrier El Al to Slash Jobs as It Deepens Cost Cuts

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen on the ground at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it was cutting 1,900 jobs as part of a broader plan to recover from the impact of COVID-19, even as its net loss narrowed in the first quarter due to steep cost-cutting measures.

Israel’s flag carrier reported an $86 million loss in the January-March period, versus a net loss of $140 million a year earlier. Revenue slid 64% to $117 million, while expenses such as salaries and jet fuel dropped 54%.

El Al, which has new ownership and management, has reported losses for three years and racked up debt to renew its fleet. It suspended scheduled passenger flights in March 2020 at the outset of the health crisis when Israel closed its borders to most foreign citizens, compounding its financial woes.

Following a rapid vaccination roll-out that has led to a steep drop in virus infections — there are just 588 active COVID cases nationwide — Israel has begun to open up some international routes again to its citizens.

Related coverage

May 20, 2021 6:15 pm
0

Details Emerge on Israel’s Hunt for Hamas Terror Mastermind Mohammed Deif, After Two More Failed Assassination Attempts

For decades, Israel has been on the hunt for Hamas’ terror mastermind Mohammed Deif, the head of the terrorist group's...

Tourists will begin to enter on May 23 on a limited basis since there are still concerns over new coronavirus variants.

With fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza in a second week, El Al is one of a few airlines flying since some foreign carriers have suspended flights.

“These days we are going through a sensitive security period in which El Al is committed to its role in continuing to provide air travel to and from Israel,” said CEO Avigal Soreq.

As part of a recovery plan mandated by the government to receive a bailout package, Soreq said El Al is laying off 1,900 employees, nearly one-third of its staff, in a process that will be completed in the second quarter.

“This step, along with other measures we are taking, on the financial and operational levels, will lead us to put El Al back on track and … achieve a cash flow balance” in 2021, Soreq said.

Earlier this month, the government approved a bailout package for El Al that has the state covering $210 million of company security costs. El Al also raised $83 million in the first quarter from the sale of options and plans a share issuance of $105 million by July.

On Wednesday, the state gave permission for US businessman Kenny Rozenberg to join his son — 28-year-old religious student Eli Rozenberg — in controlling El Al after he became an Israeli citizen. Funded by his father, Eli Rozenberg bought control of El Al last year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.