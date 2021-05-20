Israeli Security Cabinet Convenes Amid Reports of Ceasefire Agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened his political-security cabinet, where a vote will be taken on whether or not to declare a ceasefire in the ongoing military operation against the Hamas terror group in Gaza, Israel’s Channel 13 reported late Thursday.

According to Arab sources, Israel notified Egyptian mediators earlier in the day that it was prepared to halt its military operation in the coastal enclave.

Also on Thursday, Qatar’s state-run Al-Jazeera network reported that Israel signaled it was ready for a ceasefire.

The United States responded positively to the news, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying, “We have seen reports of a move toward a potential ceasefire. That’s clearly encouraging.”

Diplomatic efforts gathered pace for a ceasefire on the eleventh day of deadly violence between Israel and the Islamist terrorists of the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu had earlier vowed to push on until the military campaign reaches its objective, “to restore quiet and security” for Israelis.