May 20, 2021 1:12 pm
0

Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Gaza Conflict, Says Both Israelis and Palestinians Deserve to Live in Peace

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Kim Kardashian, seen with her child, North, is greeted by priests at the Saint James Armenian Church in the Armenian Quarter in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2015. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday voiced her opinion on the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur reposted on her Instagram Stories a quote about both Israelis and Palestinians deserving to live in peace. The message said: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace and safety. Anyone trying to convince you that one must come at the expense of the other does not support human rights for all humans.”

The message was originally uploaded on to Instagram by a singer-songwriter who goes by the Instagram handle @hilalove.

Photo: Screenshot.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and her then husband, Kanye West, visited Israel with their daughter North in 2015. Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, also joined them on the trip.

In 2012, Kardashian uploaded — then deleted — a series of Twitter posts in support of Israel as the country faced rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. She also in 2018 featured a Shabbat-observant Israeli model in an ad campaign for her makeup line, KKW Beauty.

