Thursday, May 20th | 9 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

It’s Time to Change the Rules of the Game with Hamas

The False Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Palestinian Terrorism

IDF Officer: Hamas Seeks ‘Major Success’ Before Agreeing to Ceasefire

South Korea Becomes First Asian Country to Sign Free Trade Agreement With Israel

AOC Leads House Effort to Block $735 Million Arms Sale to Israel

International Christian Embassy Donates 15 Bomb Shelters to Israeli Towns

Germany Wants Sustainable Truce Between Israel and Hamas: Merkel

Iran’s Rouhani Says US Will Lift Sanctions, as Another Official Denies It

Sen. Bernie Sanders Offers Resolution Blocking Arms Sales to Israel

Failed Hamas Rockets Have Killed at Least 20 Civilians in Gaza, Says Israeli Senior Military Officer

May 20, 2021 11:56 am
0

The False Moral Equivalence Between Israel and Palestinian Terrorism

avatar by Eytan Weinstein

Opinion

Hamas supporters take part in a protest against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to postpone planned parliamentary elections, in the northern Gaza Strip April 30, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Throughout the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, there’s been a lot of talk about moral equivalence. Both the media at home and abroad have attempted to draw a parallel between the violence perpetrated by Palestinians and Israeli violence.

This is the Big Lie of our time. In fact, Israel and the Palestinian leadership are polar moral opposites.

The Big Lie consists of several smaller lies. Sheikh Jarrah evictions, Al-Aqsa policing, and Netanyahu’s politics have all been thrown about as reasons for the unrest. But ultimately, this current round of violence is the product of a culture clash — between one that sanctifies peace and life and one that sanctifies war and death.

First, let’s consider the lies. Sheikh Jarrah is a small, predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem. A portion of the neighborhood was bought by two Jewish trusts in 1875. These properties were sold to the Nahalat Shimon organization in 2003. This is a property rights case, and a pretty simple one at that; several current tenants are descendants of previous tenants, who, in 1982, acknowledged to a Magistrate Court that the two Jewish trusts were the rightful owners. This is not a case of ethnic cleansing. This is not a case of right-wing extremism. This is a court ordered eviction dispute.

Related coverage

May 20, 2021 12:05 pm
0

It’s Time to Change the Rules of the Game with Hamas

Operation Guardian of the Walls reached its 10th day on Wednesday, and pressure on Israel to enter into a truce...

Another ridiculous claim circulated by the Israeli left and the mainstream global media is that Israeli police provoked Palestinian violence by restricting access to the Al-Aqsa mosque and attacking worshipers. Firstly, the violence that started on the Temple Mount on May 7th was planned. Videos and images from Al-Aqsa that evening clearly show worshipers engaging with police. Why are worshipers in a mosque throwing rocks and bottles at police? Images and videos from Al-Aqsa in the past have also clearly shown how “worshipers” stockpile rocks in the mosque ahead of time.

Now, regarding religious freedom — Israel does in fact restrict religious freedom on the Temple Mount. However, these restrictions apply only to Jews. Jews are allowed access only in small numbers and at very limited times. Jewish prayer is totally forbidden. As it happens, before the current round of violence, Israel expanded the restrictions. On May 4th, the Temple Mount was closed to Jews indefinitely. Jewish access on Jerusalem Day was also cancelled.

Finally, when all else fails, blame Bibi — i.e., “Benjamin Netanyahu manipulated Israeli-Palestinian tensions, igniting violence in order to block his political rivals from forming a government.” But the chances of a government forming without him were slim to none. He doesn’t need to wage war to stifle his political rivals. Furthermore, Netanyahu is infamous for his status-quo policies. He even urged a far right-wing politician to leave Sheikh Jarrah to calm tensions.

There is a much simpler explanation for the current round of violence. A large portion of Palestinians and their leadership worship violence, jihad, and death.

The widespread belief is that the vast majority of Palestinians just want to live in peace. But a very large portion of Palestinians support terrorism. In 2016, when asked the question, “To what extent do you support or oppose the continuation of knife attacks against Israelis?”, West Bank Palestinians were about 50/50, while almost 80% of Gazans expressed support. This should not astound anybody. After all, Palestinians name streets and squares after terrorists, and educate their children to hate Jews.

Of course, the Palestinian leadership is also to blame for the violence. The Palestinian Authority (PA) was scheduled to hold its first election in 15 years in May, before its president, Mahmoud Abbas, postponed them indefinitely. Abbas, of course, blamed the Jews, but the real reason is that Abbas fears losing power, so he opted for distraction.

For about a week in early April, official PA TV broadcast songs inciting terrorism and violence. One song included the line, “My brother, throw my blood on the enemy like bullets.” Again, no surprise. Abbas wholeheartedly supports terrorism and upholding a policy that rewards and encourages Palestinians to murder Jews, through pay-for-slay. He is deeply antisemitic, and has denied the Holocaust.

If you support freedom, peace, and prosperity, there is, unequivocally, one moral side to this conflict — and that side is Israel.

Eytan Weinstein is Head of Product Design at Intuition Robotics, an Israeli startup, and co-host of the Two Nice Jewish Boys podcast.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.