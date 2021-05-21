Netanyahu Says Military Objectives Met in Hamas Conflict

i24News – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the objectives were achieved in the military campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization.

The prime minister made his first public statements Friday afternoon since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in the early morning hours.

“When we embarked on this operation together, I defined its central objective as being to strike a serious blow against the terrorist organizations. To harm their capabilities. And to restore quiet while entrenching deterrents. And that is exactly what we did,” Netanyahu said.