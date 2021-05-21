Netanyahu Says Military Objectives Met in Hamas Conflict
by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff
i24News – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the objectives were achieved in the military campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization.
The prime minister made his first public statements Friday afternoon since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in the early morning hours.
“When we embarked on this operation together, I defined its central objective as being to strike a serious blow against the terrorist organizations. To harm their capabilities. And to restore quiet while entrenching deterrents. And that is exactly what we did,” Netanyahu said.
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Nadav Argaman also gave brief remarks.
Netanyahu said that the option for a ground invasion was always on the table during Operation Guardian of the Walls but that he thought that the mission objectives could be achieved with better results and more safety for IDF soldiers without boots on the ground in Gaza.
“We caused maximum damage to Hamas with minimal casualties on the Israeli side, and of course we grieve all loss of human life,” Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu touted the success of the “smart wall” surrounding Gaza and attacking the “Hamas Metro” terrorist tunnel network with aerial bombardments.
“Hamas cannot hide any longer and this is an extraordinary achievement for the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said.