Palestinians Riot on Temple Mount After Friday Prayers
by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff
i24News – Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound on Friday, two weeks after unrest at the flashpoint site precipitated the latest round of rocket attacks on Israel by the Gaza-based terrorists of Hamas.
Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “riots broke out” outside the Al-Aqsa mosque.
“Hundreds of people threw rocks and petrol bombs at police officers who responded at the scene and began dispersing the rioters,” Rosenfeld said in a statement.
“Police units (are) at the scene,” he added.
Days of unrest at Al-Aqsa during Islam’s holy fasting month of Ramadan led Hamas, the Islamist terrorist group that controls the Gaza, to demand Israeli forces vacate the compound by May 10.
Hamas then fired rockets at Jerusalem when the deadline expired, leading to the worst escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since 2014. It apparently came to a close after a ceasefire agreement went into effect Friday night.