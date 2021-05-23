Sunday, May 23rd | 12 Sivan 5781

May 23, 2021 3:15 pm
0

NYPD Investigating Multiple Antisemitic Incidents in Past 24 Hours

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

New York City police officers discuss antisemitic incidents with local Jews on May 23, 2021. Photo: Twitter.

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating multiple instances of Muslim hate crimes against Jews over the past 24 hours.

Apparently motivated by antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, the criminals appear to be using Israel’s recent conflict with the Hamas terrorist group as an excuse to harass and attack Jews.

Former New York State assemblyman Dov Hikind reported one incident on Twitter, saying, “just got a call about 2 Jewish teens who were surrounded by an angry mob with baseball bats on Ocean Pkwy & 18ave (6-7pm) who demanded they chant ‘free Palestine’ before beating them!”

“They were saved by a Muslim Uber driver who drove them to safety,” he said.

The NYPD said it was investigating the incident.

In another case, New York State Assembly Member Simcha Eichenstein reported on Twitter, “Earlier today Orthodox Jews were harassed in front of this Shul on 16th Avenue by a group of males yelling ‘Free Palestine – kill all the Jews.’”

“We are hearing of multiple similar incidents that occurred over Shabbos,” he said. “These perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

The NYPD said it was investigating these incidents as well.

