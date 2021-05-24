Report: Qatar’s Grade School Curriculum Praises ‘Brave’ Hamas Attacks, Rejects Arab Normalization With Israel

Qatar’s grades 1-12 curriculum contains extremely positive views of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, according to a new report, even as the Gulf state is being looked to as a major source of cash for the reconstruction of Gaza following Hamas’ latest war on Israel.

International officials, including US President Joe Biden, have said that they will work to ensure that reconstruction funds are not diverted to terror purposes by Hamas.

According to a report by the group IMPACT-se, which studies curricula in various countries according to established United Nations standards, the Qatari educational system continues to propagate antisemitic themes, the glorification of violence, and the delegitimization of Israel, along with deeply problematic views of the Hamas militant group.

Despite Hamas’ terrorist activity, Qatari educational materials refer to it as an “Islamic resistance” movement that works to “oppose the Zionist project.”

The materials also describe Hamas’ rocket attacks on “Zionist citizens” as “brave” and “remarkable.” Palestinian terrorism in general is portrayed as legitimate, with atrocities being referred to as “armed” or “military” operations.

The materials also vehemently reject any normalization between Israel and Arab countries, despite the recent Abraham Accords struck between the Jewish state and two of Qatar’s Gulf neighbors. One textbook passed asked students to suggest a list of ideas to protect against “normalization in all its forms,” warning against so-called Israeli efforts to “Judaize” Jerusalem.

The IMPACT-se report does note some improvement over previous Qatari educational materials, calling the latest versions “less radical,” though adding that “the process of moderation is in its infancy.”

“Some particularly offensive material has been removed after decades of radical propaganda in Qatari schools; however, the curriculum still does not meet international standards of peace and tolerance,” the report said.

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff commented, “The Qataris might take this opportunity to promote peace in the region and stop describing Hamas firing of thousands of rockets into Israeli civilian populations as ‘brave’ and ‘remarkable’ in their textbooks.”

“Some changes to the textbooks have been made, but the country stubbornly persists in its promotion of radical jihadi ideals,” he asserted. “Students are encouraged to look at the world through a Muslim Brotherhood-created lens, and antisemitism remains a central component of Qatari education.”