Rock Thrown at Arizona Synagogue Smashes Front-Door Window Glass

JNS.org – A rock thrown at the front door of a synagogue in Tucson, Ariz., broke through the glass window, causing damage that was believed to have occurred overnight on Tuesday and discovered on Wednesday morning.

Congregation Chaverim includes Alma Hernandez, a member of the Arizona State Legislature, and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, whose husband, former astronaut Mark Kelly, is now the state’s junior senator.

Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and spent years recovering from a head injury, took to social media to talk about the incident.

“Yesterday, my synagogue in Tucson was vandalized. It’s heartbreaking to see such a disgusting act in a place where so many are meant to feel safest,” she wrote. “Despite these actions, we will not be shaken. Hate has no place in Arizona.”