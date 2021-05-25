Tuesday, May 25th | 14 Sivan 5781

May 25, 2021 3:34 pm
GOP Senators Introduce Resolution Condemning Violence Against Jews

avatar by i24 News

The US Capitol dome is seen in Washington, US, December 17, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Erin Scott

i24 News – US Senate Republicans on Tuesday introduced a resolution condemning a rise in antisemitic violence amid the recent hostilities between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley introduced the resolution with 13 other GOP members of the Senate adding their names.

The resolution denounces the “poisonous anti-Israel rhetoric of elected officials that has inflamed hatred and inspired escalating violence against Jews,” calling out specific comments made by progressive Democrats in Congress accusing Israel of being an “apartheid state” that participates in “ethnic cleansing.”

Violent incidents mentioned in the resolution include Palestinian supporters throwing fireworks at a crowd in New York, attacking Jewish diners in Los Angeles and driving through a Jewish neighborhood in London shouting antisemitic slurs and threatening to rape Jewish women.

Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Executive Director Matt Brooks thanked Hawley for “speaking out against the rise of antisemitism,” saying that RJC supported the resolution.

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter on Monday to make statements condemning recent violence directed at the Jewish community.

