For Israelis, One More Battle in a Forever War for Survival

JNS.org – In the 1930s, the Nazis declared: “The Jews do not deserve to live!” They acted on this conviction, and by the mid-1940s, 6 million Jews had been murdered.

Today, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran declare: “The Jewish state does not deserve to live!” They are attempting to act on this conviction—with rockets fired from Gaza last week, perhaps precision-guided missiles from Lebanon next year, and maybe nuclear warheads from Iran down the road.

Some of Israel’s critics acknowledge that Israel’s enemies intend to replace the Jewish state with an Islamic state, but are not overly troubled by that. Others assert that “Death to Israel!” can be accomplished without the death of too many Israelis, though how many would constitute too many they don’t specify.

And then there are those who concede that while a second Holocaust in less than a century would be unfortunate, Israelis may be able to avoid that fate by making the concessions demanded of them.

In particular, Israelis are instructed to “end the occupation.” To Hamas, that means a Jewish exodus from Israel. Some Hamas sympathizers suggest it might be sufficient if Israelis only withdrew from the territories taken in the defensive war of 1967.