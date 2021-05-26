Wednesday, May 26th | 16 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Irish Parliament Rejects Bid to Expel Israeli Ambassador, Impose Sanctions on Jewish State, but Condemns ‘De Facto Annexation’

Over 120 Gender Studies Departments Sign Letter Calling on Feminists to ‘Join the Struggle for Palestinian Liberation’

Outrage Mounts at New York Times Depiction of Jewish ‘Bloodlust’

Thomas Friedman’s Fantasy

Armin Laschet, Candidate to Lead Germany as Chancellor, Affirms Support for Israel’s Security and the Protection of Jewish Life

‘When They Do More Evil, I Do More Jewish’: Rabbi of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue on Spike of Antisemitic Attacks

French Foreign Minister Warns Israel of ‘Risk of Apartheid’

Top South African Leader Claims Israel Wants to Conquer African Continent in Conspiracy-Laden Antisemitic Rant

‘Israel Is Using Missiles to Protect Its People, Hamas Is Using Its People to Protect Its Rockets,’ Says Palestinian Human Rights Activist

Pope Kisses Tattoo Number on Auschwitz Survivor’s Arm

May 26, 2021 6:34 pm
0

Irish Parliament Rejects Bid to Expel Israeli Ambassador, Impose Sanctions on Jewish State, but Condemns ‘De Facto Annexation’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Anti-Israel protesters in Israel as part of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign. Photo: Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign via Facebook.

The Irish parliament on Wednesday night voted down an amendment calling for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and the imposition of sanctions on the Jewish state.

However, Ireland became the first European Union state to condemn Israel’s “de facto annexation” of the West Bank as the government backed a motion from the nationalist Sinn Fein Party, whose foreign affairs spokesperson earlier declared, “we are baldly stating that Israel is acting illegally under international law.”

The Irish government had supported the Sinn Fein proposal in a debate on Tuesday night. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said during the debate on the issue that “we need to be honest with what is happening on the ground and call it out” as “de facto annexation.” He added that the Republic was the first EU country to state this as fact, saying it could be a “message to the global community.”

Coveney said as well that he found it “deeply troubling” that Sinn Fein could not bring itself to also condemn the actions of Hamas for killing “children and innocent civilians” in Israel.

Related coverage

May 26, 2021 5:49 pm
0

Over 120 Gender Studies Departments Sign Letter Calling on Feminists to ‘Join the Struggle for Palestinian Liberation’

In a letter signed by at least 120 departments studying gender and sexuality from universities across the United States and...

However, the parliament rejected an amendment tabled by the far left People Before Profit Party to expel the Israeli ambassador to Dublin and impose comprehensive sanctions against Israel, with 86 votes against and 46 in favor.

The rejected amendment stated that “the Israeli apartheid system through its ongoing ethnic cleansing, brutal state repression and murderous military violence, including four savage military assaults on Gaza in recent years, has no place among the international community of nations.”

It called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador and “all Israeli diplomatic staff,” as well as for the application of “a comprehensive package of economic, political and cultural sanctions against the state of Israel, similar to that applied to apartheid South Africa.”

 

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.