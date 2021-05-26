Israeli Swimmer Sets New Record With Gold Medal Win at European Swim Meet

JNS.org – Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko won Israel’s first-ever gold medal at an Olympic swimming competition on May 22, Haaretz reported.

The 17-year-old took home the top honor at the European Aquatics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Gorbenko came in first in the women’s 200-meter individual medley finals with a time of 2:09.99 minutes, which also set a new Israeli record. She reportedly entered the competition with a lifetime best of 2:11.92, which she swam at the 2019 World Championships and which stood as the Israeli record until Saturday.

In second place was the United Kingdom’s Abbie Wood, with a time of 2:10.03 minutes, followed by Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, who finished just seven hundredths of a second later. Gorbenko’s win on Saturday ended Hosszu’s winning run of five straight titles, according to Swimming World magazine.

