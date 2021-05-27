Thursday, May 27th | 16 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Senate Adopts ‘Criminal Responsibility’ Bill in Wake of Sarah Halimi Legal Travesty, as Concern Rises Over Alleged Murderer’s Possible Release

UC Santa Barbara Student Government Narrowly Rejects BDS Resolution After Contentious Marathon Debate

Social Media Backlash After Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Jewish Journalist Trolled on Twitter

Ethiopian Jews and the Elephant in the Anti-Israel Room

To Combat Hate, We Must Set Definitions Straight: Defining Antisemitism on Campus

‘Guardian of The Walls’: The North American Front

‘Free Palestine’: NYPD Arrests Three Individuals for Violent Antisemitic Assaults in Brooklyn Over Shabbat

Israeli Hospital Treated Hamas Leader’s Relative as Terrorist Group Launched Thousands of Rockets: Report

Experiencing a Satmar Celebration

Hamas and Iran’s War-By-Proxy Against the Jews

May 27, 2021 8:59 am
0

Chief Rabbi Calls Out South Africa’s President Over Israel ‘Apartheid’ Allegations

avatar by JNS.org

A South African flag. Photo: Achim Raschka via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – South Africa’s Sunday Times published an open letter by Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who compared Israel to South Africa under apartheid.

Goldstein challenged the president’s claim, saying, “the truth is that there is no apartheid in Israel. All its citizens are equal before the law, have the right to vote and serve at every level of government.”

He also said Ramaphosa’s allegations about Israel’s “illegal occupation of Palestinian land” makes peace between Israelis and Palestinians impossible.

Meanwhile, the South African Zionist Federation hosted a rally in support of Israel on Sunday outside its offices in Johannesburg.

Related coverage

May 27, 2021 1:14 pm
0

French Senate Adopts ‘Criminal Responsibility’ Bill in Wake of Sarah Halimi Legal Travesty, as Concern Rises Over Alleged Murderer’s Possible Release

The French Senate has adopted the first draft of a bill that would amend the country's penal code so that...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.