Chief Rabbi Calls Out South Africa’s President Over Israel ‘Apartheid’ Allegations

JNS.org – South Africa’s Sunday Times published an open letter by Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who compared Israel to South Africa under apartheid.

Goldstein challenged the president’s claim, saying, “the truth is that there is no apartheid in Israel. All its citizens are equal before the law, have the right to vote and serve at every level of government.”

He also said Ramaphosa’s allegations about Israel’s “illegal occupation of Palestinian land” makes peace between Israelis and Palestinians impossible.

Meanwhile, the South African Zionist Federation hosted a rally in support of Israel on Sunday outside its offices in Johannesburg.

