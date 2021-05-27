Cruz to Introduce Legislation Supporting Arms Sale to Israel

JNS.org – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) revealed that he will introduce a resolution this week supporting the US sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel, as Democrats try to block the transaction.

“Next week, I’m introducing a resolution to approve the arm sales, and I’m going to fight for a vote,” Cruz said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday. “There are a lot of Democrats in the Senate who want to play footsie, want to say, ‘Well, now, I don’t agree with that antisemitic language from the Squad.’ Well, let’s vote.”

The Texas senator noted that bringing his bill to a vote would reveal if Democratic lawmakers stand firm in support of Israel or are veering to the hard left.

“Let’s decide if you’re willing to send weapons to support Israel or if you’re going to sashay up to the anti-Israel left, then you need to own it, and I hope we’re gonna have a vote next week and decide which side of the line everyone stands on,” he said.

