Cruz to Introduce Legislation Supporting Arms Sale to Israel
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) revealed that he will introduce a resolution this week supporting the US sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel, as Democrats try to block the transaction.
“Next week, I’m introducing a resolution to approve the arm sales, and I’m going to fight for a vote,” Cruz said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday. “There are a lot of Democrats in the Senate who want to play footsie, want to say, ‘Well, now, I don’t agree with that antisemitic language from the Squad.’ Well, let’s vote.”
The Texas senator noted that bringing his bill to a vote would reveal if Democratic lawmakers stand firm in support of Israel or are veering to the hard left.
“Let’s decide if you’re willing to send weapons to support Israel or if you’re going to sashay up to the anti-Israel left, then you need to own it, and I hope we’re gonna have a vote next week and decide which side of the line everyone stands on,” he said.
Related coverage
Efforts by Democrats in Congress to block the sale have been led in the House by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and in the Senate by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), with support from Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).
Sanders unveiled a resolution against the arms sale on Thursday, one day after a group of House Democrats announced a similar resolution.