May 27, 2021 11:55 am
‘Free Palestine’: NYPD Arrests Three Individuals for Violent Antisemitic Assaults in Brooklyn Over Shabbat

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

CCTV footage shows Haredi Jews in Brooklyn being threatened by a group of pro-Palestinian thugs. Image: NYPD.

Police in New York have now arrested three suspects in connection with two ugly antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn last Saturday, in which the assailants targeted two different groups of Jewish men.

Danial Shaukat, 20, Ashan Azad, 19, and Haider Anjam, 20 allegedly accosted two Orthodox Jewish men on Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, during Shabbat.

The trio rolled up on the victims in a blue Toyota. Shaukat and one of the other men jumped out of the car with a cricket bat to pummel and choke their targets when they refused to say, “Free Palestine,” prosecutors said.

About five minutes later, Shaukat, Azad and Anjam chased four other Orthodox Jewish men, while shrieking, “Kill you Jews. Free Palestine,” prosecutors said.

The victims ran for refuge in a synagogue, Agudath Israel of Sixteenth Avenue in Borough Park.

Shaukat and one of his cohorts banged on the doors to get inside the temple and kicked out the passenger window of an Audi vehicle parked outside, prosecutors added.

Shaukat — a Kingsborough college student and DoorDash employee — was indicted with assault as a hate crime, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and other charges.

Azad and Anjam were arrested on Wednesday. After they were taking into custody, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit tweeted: “Great work by Det. Daniel Zhang who, along with an assist from Brooklyn South Warrants, arrested two individuals today in connection with Saturday night’s antisemitic Hate Crimes. All wanted individuals are now in custody.”

Shaukat was arraigned on Wednesday and bail was set at $2,000, according to Helen Peterson at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Azad and Anjam face charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime and harassment. Anjam is also facing a charge of menacing as a hate crime, according to the NYPD.

