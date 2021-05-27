‘Free Palestine’: NYPD Arrests Three Individuals for Violent Antisemitic Assaults in Brooklyn Over Shabbat

Shaukat and one of his cohorts banged on the doors to get inside the temple and kicked out the passenger window of an Audi vehicle parked outside, prosecutors added.

Shaukat — a Kingsborough college student and DoorDash employee — was indicted with assault as a hate crime, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and other charges.

Azad and Anjam were arrested on Wednesday. After they were taking into custody, the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit tweeted: “Great work by Det. Daniel Zhang who, along with an assist from Brooklyn South Warrants, arrested two individuals today in connection with Saturday night’s antisemitic Hate Crimes. All wanted individuals are now in custody.”

Shaukat was arraigned on Wednesday and bail was set at $2,000, according to Helen Peterson at the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Azad and Anjam face charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime and harassment. Anjam is also facing a charge of menacing as a hate crime, according to the NYPD.