Gantz to Extend Kochavi’s Tenure as IDF Chief of Staff by Another Year

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz announced Thursday that he will request from the government to approve extending Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s tenure as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff by an additional year.

“Extending Kochavi’s tenure at this time of regional shifts and challenges in a range of arenas is crucial to Israel’s security,” Gantz said in a statement.

The position of IDF Chief of General Staff is a three-year post, although typically it’s extended by a year.

A former IDF Chief of General Staff himself, Gantz praised Kochavi’s “leadership and professionalism” shown in the course of his two-and-a-half-year tenure, which included the latest 11-day conflagration between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

Another of Kochavi’s challenges, Gantz said, has been keeping tabs on Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel regards as an existential threat.