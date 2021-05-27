Israeli Hospital Treated Hamas Leader’s Relative as Terrorist Group Launched Thousands of Rockets: Report

A relative of Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh has been hospitalized in Tel Aviv over the past month, during which the militant group sent thousands of rockets towards Israel.

The six-year-old has been treated at Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv for a live-saving bone marrow transplant treatment for more than a month, according to Israel’s Walla news. The report comes almost a week after Israel and Hamas agreed to a bilateral ceasefire, ending 11 days of fighting.

In response to the report, Israeli member of Knesset Idit Silman tweeted: “During the operation we pressured the government to take a ‘humanitarian for humanitarian’ step to free our boys. Like the unilateral ceasefire, I see that the State of Israel knows how to give humanitarian treatment only for one party. This is at the expense of its citizens who gave their lives.”

"Despite the huge disappointment and criminal the lack of humanitarian symmetry, we will continue to work for the return of the boys. Today I will turn to the Prime Minister to understand why the humanitarian action is unilateral even during the operation," Silman said.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls, which started on May 10, about 4,340 rockets were fired by the Hamas from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with 640 of them falling within Gaza. In response, Israel struck a total of 1,600 military targets, including 340 rocket launchers.

Israel has regularly provided medical care to Palestinian officials in its local hospitals, including the senior Palestinian diplomat Saeb Erekat, who was treated at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem in 2020 before succumbing to complications from COVID-19.