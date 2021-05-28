Friday, May 28th | 17 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

A $6 trillion Budget Lays Out Biden’s Vision, but Republicans Unlikely to Be Swayed

Iranians Fail to Snap Up Car that Shah Gave to Romanian Dictator

Israeli Neuroscience Startup CorrActions Completes $2.7 Million Round

First Foreign Tourists Arrive in Israel After More Than a Year

Swastika Stickers Placed on Alaska Jewish Museum and Anchorage Bar

Jewish Security Group Reveals Nearly 570 Percent Increase in UK Antisemitic Attacks

Israeli Media Call on Facebook, Twitter to Stop Incitement Against Reporters

Louisiana House Passes Bill to Increase Holocaust Education in High Schools

WHO Resolution Accuses Israel of Violating Health Rights of Palestinians

Syria’s Assad Wins 4th Term With 95% of Vote, in Election the West Calls Fraudulent

May 28, 2021 9:42 am
0

Iranians Fail to Snap Up Car that Shah Gave to Romanian Dictator

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine, received by late Romania’s communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1974 as a gift from Shad Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, is parked in the courtyard of Artmark auction house, in Bucharest, Romania, May 25, 2021. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

A private Romanian collector won an auction on Thursday for a luxury car given to the communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu by the Shah of Iran, outbidding Iranian collectors who had hoped to bring the car home.

The Shah had gifted Ceausescu the Iranian-made car in 1974 to mark his election as president of the now-defunct Socialist Republic of Romania.

The Paykan Hillman Hunter, built from 1967 onwards, was the first car built by the Iranian National Company, and became not only a landmark of Iranian industry but also a national icon.

On Thursday, the car was sold to a Romanian collector for 95,000 euros [$115,000] — 24 times the starting price, Alina Panico, of the Artmark auction house in Bucharest, told Reuters.

Related coverage

May 28, 2021 9:47 am
0

A $6 trillion Budget Lays Out Biden’s Vision, but Republicans Unlikely to Be Swayed

The White House on Friday will present President Joe Biden's budget for trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure, education...

“An Iranian bidder was narrowly outbid by a Romanian buyer by only 5,000 euros,” Panico said. She added most of the 100 bids that had been filed belonged to Iranian collectors seeking to bring their national symbol from the 1970s back home.

The limousine that was auctioned is fully roadworthy, with a top speed of 91 mph and a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder in-line engine delivering 54 horsepower.

Hillman, originally based near the English Midlands city of Coventry, was one of the oldest and most prolific British car brands, and the marque continued to be used until 1976 by its then-owner, Chrysler.

After failed attempts to build Fiat models, the Iranian National Company produced its first Paykan under license from Hillman in 1967.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had visited Romania in 1966, beginning an era of commercial and diplomatic ties, and a friendship with Ceausescu.

The Romanian leader had come to power the previous year, and set about creating one of the most repressive regimes in Cold War-era Eastern Europe.

In 1989, as communism crumbled, he and his wife Elena fled mass protests in the capital by helicopter but were quickly captured and shot by a hastily assembled firing squad.

An airliner used by Ceausescu in official trips between 1986 and 1989 is also up for auction at a starting price of 25,000 euros, but Panico said it had generated less interest so far.

The Rombac Super One-Eleven rear-engined jet is one of just nine built in Romania under license from the British Aircraft Corporation (BAC), and cannot be taken out of Romania as it is considered part of national heritage.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.