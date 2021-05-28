Friday, May 28th | 17 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NYPD Releases New Photos of Three Wanted Over Brutal Assault on Jewish Man During Pro-Palestinian Rally

Questlove, Julian Casablancas Among 600 Musicians in Letter Calling on Artists to Boycott Israel, Proclaim ‘Solidarity’ With Palestinians

A Torah Quirk, and a Tale of Jewish Sustenance

The Strategic Genius Behind Allowing Qatari Suitcases of Cash Into Gaza

Figuring Out Hamas’ Strategy

The International Community is Encouraging Hamas to Attack Israel Again — and Again

‘Jews Are Guilty’: Antisemitic Graffiti at Holocaust Museum Stuns Florida’s ‘Sunshine City’

Aftershocks of Israel’s Intercommunal Violence Continue Overnight Thursday

A $6 trillion Budget Lays Out Biden’s Vision, but Republicans Unlikely to Be Swayed

Iranians Fail to Snap Up Car that Shah Gave to Romanian Dictator

May 28, 2021 10:33 am
0

‘Jews Are Guilty’: Antisemitic Graffiti at Holocaust Museum Stuns Florida’s ‘Sunshine City’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Antisemitic graffiti on the outer wall of the Hlocaust Museum min St. Petersburg, Florida. Photo: Screenshot.

Florida police are investigating a fresh hate crime against the Jewish community, this time involving the vandalism of the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg with sinister antisemitic graffiti.

A large swastika and the words “Jews are guilty” were daubed in black paint on the museum’s outer wall.

Police officers on patrol in the area were alerted to the offending message in the early hours of Thursday morning. The graffiti was quickly painted over later on Thursday.

“What was particularly chilling is the phrase, ‘the Jews are guilty,'” Elizabeth Gelman — the museum’s executive director — told Fox News. “It’s one of the oldest tropes in history. Seeing it here was heartbreaking.”

Related coverage

May 28, 2021 1:07 pm
0

NYPD Releases New Photos of Three Wanted Over Brutal Assault on Jewish Man During Pro-Palestinian Rally

New York police released new photos of three suspects wanted in connection to a brutal May 20 assault on a...

Gelman said that the outrage had reinforced the museum’s commitment “to our vital mission to prevent future genocides and educate people about the dangers of antisemitism and other forms of racism and hatred.”

“Clearly, our society still has a long way to go,” she said.

Local politicians also condemned the incident.

“This act of antisemitic hate and bigotry on the walls of Florida’s tribute to the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust is disgusting and reprehensible,” Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) declared in a statement. “These symbols of hate have no place in our Sunshine City, home to so many Holocaust survivors and their descendants. The perpetrators who committed this crime must be apprehended swiftly and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman remarked that “even St. Pete isn’t immune to the hate that exists in our society.”

“We stand with our Jewish community,” the mayor said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.