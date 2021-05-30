Intelligence Website Releses 3D Reconstructed Images of Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Facility

Reconstructed images purporting to show a major secret Iranian nuclear facility, based in part on information acquired by Israel’s Mossad in a famed 2018 operation, were posted online on Saturday.

The website of the intelligence firm the Intel Lab stated that the images of the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant codenamed Al Ghadir were three-dimensional reconstructions put together with an analyst identified by the Twitter handle @Orion__int. The firm said they are based on the Israeli-acquired and public documents as well as photographs and video images.

“This multi-disciplinary effort is based on Civil Engineering knowledge, Nuclear Fuel Enrichment Cycle basics, Intelligence Analysis, and advanced skills in realistic modeling and rendering,” the Intel Lab said.

The images created by the site were posted on Twitter: