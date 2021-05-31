Monday, May 31st | 20 Sivan 5781

May 31, 2021 11:27 am
0

Israel Must Up the Ante Against Iran to Deter Aggression, Says Outgoing Mossad Chief

avatar by i24 News

Mossad Director Yossi Cohen. Photo: Alchetron.

i24 News – Israel must increase the volume of its activity against Iranian terrorism and Tehran’s nuclear program, in order to drive home the message that overstepping the mark will be met with severe punishment, outgoing head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen said.

Cohen, whose tenure as the head of the spy agency ends on this week, made his comments during a ceremony at the Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, where he received an honorary doctorate.

Israel “ought to ratchet up its military activities against the Iranian regime and continue fighting it relentlessly until they realize that any mistake on their part would bring about great pain,” Cohen stated at the ceremony.

While Israel rarely acknowledges involvement in specific operations, its so-called “shadow war” against Iran’s nuclear program and malign influence in the region has been raging for several decades, escalating in recent years as the Mullah regime ramped up its nuclear ambitions.

Earlier this year Iran accused Israel of “terrorism” following an explosion at the secretive Natanz nuclear plant, as well as of being behind the assassinations of nuclear scientists and military commanders.

