Israel Summons Mexican, Philippine Ambassadors Over Votes Supporting UNHRC Probe Into Gaza War

Israel has summoned the ambassadors of Mexico and the Philippines after they both voted in favor of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open an investigation into alleged human rights abuses and crimes committed by the Jewish state during the 11-day clashes with the Hamas terrorist organization.

Ambassador of Mexico Pablo Macedo on Monday met with Israel Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director General for Latin America, Modi Ephraim, who said that the country expects of allies such as Mexico that the “good bilateral relations” between the two countries should also be reflected in the international arena.

Mexico and the Philippines were among 24 out of 47 UNHRC member states who on Thursday voted in favor of the resolution which calls for the establishment of an investigative committee against Israel. Israel outrightly rejected the resolution, calling the council a biased and anti-Israel institution and announced that it will not cooperate with the investigation.

The decision on establishing a commission of inquiry comes after Israel and Hamas agreed to a bilateral and unconditional ceasefire on May 21 ending 11 days of fighting. The inquiry will begin a probe into incidents that occurred both before and after April 13, 2021 and include the recent clashes with the Hamas militant group.

“Israel further expects that Mexico stand with us during this difficult time in the same way that Israel has done for it, show understanding for the security challenges that Israel is facing, and recognize Israel’s right and duty to defend its citizens, at whom Hamas fired 4,300 rockets,” Ephraim said.

The Israeli diplomat added that it is “inconceivable that Mexico would side with countries hostile to Israel in a decision that does not contribute to peace and which rewards terrorism.”

Gilad Cohen, Deputy Director General for the Asia-Pacific at Israel’s Foreign Ministry, conveyed to the Ambassador of the Philippines, Macairog S. Alberto on Sunday that his country’s vote is “unacceptable” to the Jewish nation.

“It is unacceptable that a country like the Philippines, which itself endures radical and murderous Islamist terrorism in the south of the country, would support a draft resolution that ignores the Hamas terrorist organization’s war crimes,” Cohen said. “Israel expects friends such as the Philippines not to support proposals that strengthen terrorism, and to stand by us during this time.”