Israeli Gymnast Linoy Ashram Wins Gold, 2 Silver Medals at World Cup in Italy

May 31, 2021 12:05 pm
Israeli Gymnast Linoy Ashram Wins Gold, 2 Silver Medals at World Cup in Italy

avatar by i24 News

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram. Photo: Ayelet Zussman/Wikimedia.

i24News – Israel’s top gymnast Linoy Ashram on Sunday won a gold medal and two silvers at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Italy.

The 21 year-old outshone all rivals in the ball exercise, including the highly-rated Russian twin sisters Dina and Arina Averina.

In the hoops category, Ashram was bested by Dina Averina, while in the clubs exercise it was Arina who came on top.

The only other Israeli to make it to the finals, Nicole Zelikman, came fifth in the balls category and seventh in hoops.

This competition represents one of four Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup events ahead of the 2021 Olympics and serves as a qualifier for the Games.

Ashram, a veteran of Israel Defense Forces (IDF), will represent Israel at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which has been rescheduled to this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

