Israeli Supreme Court President Blasts Critics for ‘Undermining’ Rule of Law

JNS.org – Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut blasted critics of the court at the annual Israel Bar Association conference in Eilat on Monday.

“The undermining of the legitimacy of the courts and their judgements in effect undermines the principle of the rule of law, and from here to anarchy and chaos the distance is short,” Hayut said, according to Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster.

“The judiciary is an island of stability in this time of great upheaval, although unfortunately there are those who have set themselves the goal of harming and weakening it,” Hayut said. “This trend is reflected, among other things, in blatant and unbridled attacks that sometimes border on actual incitement and are directed personally at judges in all courts, due to decisions that are not to the liking of those parties.”