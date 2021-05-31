Monday, May 31st | 20 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Terrorist Neutralized After Infiltrating Into Israel From Gaza

Israel Set to Begin Vaccinating Teens Aged 12 to 15 Next Week

Netanyahu’s Grip on Power Loosens as Rival Moves to Unseat Him

Volunteer Security Group Calls for Jewish Institutions to ‘Heed the Call’ After Vandal Attacks LA Synagogue and Kosher Restaurant

Intelligence Website Releses 3D Reconstructed Images of Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Facility

London Police Seek Racist Anti-Israel Demonstrator Who Called for Jewish ‘Blood’

Bill Maher Blasts Israel Critic Bella Hadid: Would ‘Run Screaming to Tel Aviv’ if She Lived in Gaza

Report: Hamas Coordinated Gaza War With Iran, Hezbollah in Joint Military Room

German Military to Get Chief Rabbi for First Time in 100 Years

Netanyahu Meets With Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel

May 31, 2021 8:57 am
0

Terrorist Neutralized After Infiltrating Into Israel From Gaza

avatar by JNS.org

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a building, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian fighting, in Gaza City May 17, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

JNS.org – An Israeli security officer sustained light wounds on Sunday after intercepting an armed Palestinian man who had infiltrated into the country from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The suspect was identified near moshav Sde Avraham in the Western Negev, near the borders with Gaza and Egypt, the military said. The security coordinator of the nearby town of Avshalom was alerted and engaged the suspect despite being unarmed, sustaining stab wounds to his stomach and hand. Another security officer arrived during the struggle and shot and neutralized the terrorist, according to Hebrew media reports.

Nir Sherman, a security coordinator for a nearby town who visited the scene, was quoted by Hebrew website 0404 as saying, “I have no doubt that we could have seen an attack here like the horrific murder in Itamar,” referring to the March 11, 2011, attack in which five members of the same family were killed by terrorists.

“All indications are that [the terrorist] was prepared. The alertness of the security coordinator saved lives here and prevented a very major event,” said Sherman. “The security coordinators are the last line of defense for the residents. Their determination, professionalism and quick response to the events is what makes the difference between ending an incident successfully, or a bereaved family,” he added.

Questions have been raised in the Hebrew press regarding why the security officer was unarmed. According to the Israeli NGO Regavim, the officer’s weapon was impounded following a “spiteful, unfounded” complaint filed against him by Bedouin criminals he apprehended last year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.