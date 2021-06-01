Egypt Invites Mahmoud Abbas to Lead Palestinian Reconciliation Talks in Cairo

i24 News – Egyptian media on Tuesday reported that the Egyptian government has invited Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to lead a Palestinian reconciliation meeting in Cairo next week.

The talks reportedly would involve several Palestinian factions, including rivals Fatah and Hamas.

Egypt brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of fighting that saw thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately from the Gaza Strip and targeted strikes by the Israeli military.

The Egyptians have taken an active role in shoring up the ceasefire and working on the rehabilitation of Gaza.

Abbas Kamel, head of the Egyptian intelligence service, visited Israel on Sunday for meetings with senior officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Kamel then met with Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The Gaza visit was the first by Kamel and the first visit by an Egyptian intelligence chief to the enclave since the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi flew to Cairo on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, in the first visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Cairo in nearly 13 years.