June 2, 2021 9:07 am
Republican Senators Visit Israel, Meet Officials to Pledge Unequivocal US Support

avatar by JNS.org

US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt (L) speaks with US Senator Lindsey Graham at the opening of an ancient road at the City of David archaeological site in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan, June 30, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Three Republican senators made their way to Israel this week to show solidarity with the Jewish state and hear from leaders about how the United States can best help in the wake of the recent conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) arrived in Israel on Sunday and have crisscrossed the country, meeting with Israeli officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. They also toured areas damaged by rocket fire—in all, more than 4,000 rockets were launched towards Israel in a matter of 11 days.

“America’s national security is closely bound up with the security of our Israeli allies,” Cruz said in a statement. “I’m in Israel to hear and see firsthand what our Israeli allies need to defend themselves and to show the international community that we stand unequivocally with Israel.”

Cruz asserted that Israel has every right to defend itself from outside attack, as did Hagerty, who like Cruz is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

June 1, 2021 6:47 pm
