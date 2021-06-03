Thursday, June 3rd | 23 Sivan 5781

June 3, 2021 11:16 am
Biden to Meet with UK’s Johnson, Turkey’s Erdogan in Overseas Trip

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Joe Biden arrives at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 26, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip will include meetings with the leaders of Turkey, the United Kingdom and Russia, as well as audiences with a queen and a king, the White House said on Thursday.

Biden planned to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 10 before attending the Group of Seven Summit from June 11-13 in Cornwall in the United Kingdom, where he will hold bilateral meetings with other G7 leaders, the White House said.

The US president will meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on June 13, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden.

He will then travel to Brussels for the NATO summit on June 14, meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, and attend the US-EU summit there the following day. In Belgium, Biden will meet with King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

