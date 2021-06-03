Thursday, June 3rd | 23 Sivan 5781

Groups Welcome Israel’s Next President; Herzog Brings ‘Deep Understanding of World Jewry’

Jewish Support for Biden Remains Unchanged From Election, Says AJC Survey

Congress Pursues Bill to Sanction Entities Aiding Palestinian Terror Groups

FBI Helps NYPD Address Increase in Antisemitic Attacks in New York City

Netanyahu, Battling for Political Life, Attacks Deal to Unseat Him

University of Chicago Student Government to Vote on Retraction, Apology After Statement Calling for ‘Free Palestine From the River to the Sea’

Israel’s Lapid Set to Unseat Netanyahu, Form New Government

Bipartisan Group of 55 US House Members Support More Funds for Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense

Google Diversity Head Issues Internal Apology for 2007 Blog Post Accusing Jews of ‘Insatiable Appetite for War and Killing’

UNRWA Gaza Director Departs the Strip After Backlash for Saying Israel Did Not Target Civilians in Strikes Against Hamas

June 3, 2021 9:41 am
Groups Welcome Israel’s Next President; Herzog Brings ‘Deep Understanding of World Jewry’

avatar by JNS.org

Newly elected Israeli President Isaac Herzog Isaac Herzog speaks during the Public Forum Conference on Nov. 15, 2018. Photo: Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

JNS.org – Jewish leaders in the United States and elsewhere welcomed the election of Isaac Herzog as Israel’s next president, with most praising his deep understanding of the worldwide Jewish community.

“I cannot think of a better or more able representative of the State of Israel and the people of Israel—Jews and Arabs, religious and secular,” said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder.

Noting Herzog’s family history—his father, Chaim Herzog, a general in the Israel Defense Forces, served as Israel’s sixth president; and his grandfather, Yitzhak HaLevi Herzog, served as the chief rabbi of Ireland, and later, following Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook, the Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Israel—Lauder said that Herzog “brings to this new position the dignity and depth of a true statesman.”

“Following on his distinguished service as chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Isaac Herzog brings to the Israeli presidency a profound understanding of and appreciation for the mosaic that is world Jewry in its glory and diversity,” said Lauder.

